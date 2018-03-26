Deadly crash closes SB I-75

(WTOL) - A deadly crash and fire closed southbound I-75Monday morning.

The fire occurred on southbound I-75 south of Alexis around 3:30 a.m.

The interstate is shut down at the Ohio/Michigan border.

#FirstAlertTraffic BREAKING: 75 S at the Ohio/MI border CLOSED due to a crash turned vehicle fire. Tune into @WTOL11Toledo NOW for updates throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/3byLDeLAvF — Ida Tedesco (@IdaTedescoWTOL) March 26, 2018

Police say one man did not survive the crash.

Police believe the truck rear-ended a semi and crashed into a guardrail.

Police are diverting traffic off at Telegraph Road.

