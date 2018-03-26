Deadly crash closes SB I-75 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Deadly crash closes SB I-75

(WTOL) - A deadly crash and fire closed southbound I-75Monday morning.

The fire occurred on southbound I-75 south of Alexis around 3:30 a.m. 

The interstate is shut down at the Ohio/Michigan border. 

Police say one man did not survive the crash.

Police believe the truck rear-ended a semi and crashed into a guardrail. 

Police are diverting traffic off at Telegraph Road.

