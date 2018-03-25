2018 PRO Home Improvement and Garden Show a big hit on chilly Sunday

We're beginning to see more sunshine out there. That means you can get outdoors and do some yard work and home improvement projects.

Today wrapped up the 2018 Professional Remodelers Organization Home improvement and Garden Show.

On a windy Sunday, it was a great day to spend indoors thinking of remodels and enjoying our homes as a part of the warm weather seasons that are quickly approaching!

Every year, dozens of the area's highest rated group of contractors, re-modelers, and landscapers get together at the home and garden show at the SeaGate Centre.

This year there were more vendors and sponsors than ever before. Dave Rumpf is the 2018 President, Professional Remodelers Organization.

"We sponsor the show. This is our fiftieth year of presenting shows and each year we try to bring the latest in what is the trends. Outdoor living, aging in place, and the normal window and door and siding replacement stuff," said Rumpf.

Scott Pirrwitz is a Sales Executive, for Exterior Quality Home Improvement who has been working the show all weekend.

"It's been a fantastic show. It gets real busy in the morning time, kind of fades off during lunch and stuff, but they come right back in, and they're definitely hungry, looking for more improvements to the homes," said Pirwitz.

You could find products and updates for interior and exterior improvements for your home.

Many of the companies will even do custom work for you.

Carol Homer was enjoying staying in from the elements and walking around the show getting ideas.

Carol said the vendors that she spoke with were all well-spoken and it was a great experience, no one was too pushy trying to sell her products when she wasn’t yet ready to buy.

While a lot of people were here window shopping, some have remodeling projects in mind already.

Scott Beaverson of Monclova Township was at the show with his significant other to do some shopping for their new home.

"It was very good. We were surprised. There was a lot of things here to see. A lot of different remodeling options, and we found a couple of vendors that we think we're going to be able to do some work with," said Beaverson.

The show also included a kids area. Demonstrations and mascots were around all day long and raffles including $4000 in kitchen appliances, a cruise and a chance to win $100,000 just by rolling the dice!

There were also flowers for purchase as well as wood working demonstrations.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital Child Life Program.



