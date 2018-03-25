Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay Police are on the lookout for a man they say robbed a gas station on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and fled south.

Police were not able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male standing 5’6” tall with a medium build.

The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black coat, and a gray stocking cap.

