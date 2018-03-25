Porn actress to discuss alleged affair with President Trump on 60 Minutes

Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007 (Source: WTOL)

Stormy Daniels, the adult-film actress and director who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump before he was president will be interviewed on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday.

Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.

The president denies having had an affair with Daniels.

Anderson Cooper’s story will include a look at the $130,000 payment made to Daniels by Trump’s lawyer and a confidentiality agreement Daniels signed, which she says isn’t valid because it was not signed by Trump.

The interview happened earlier this month and will air on WTOL 11 after the NCAA Elite Eight basketball game.

