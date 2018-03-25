Toledo crews assist with roll over crash in east Toledo Sunday afternoon

Toledo fire, rescue and police crews responded to an intense car crash in east Toledo Sunday afternoon.

This happened at Idaho Street and Howland Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Toledo police says a 17-year-old female was driving a car with two other passengers on Howland Avenue when she turned onto Idaho Street, crashing the car into a tree and flipping the car onto its side.

The driver was stuck inside and rescue crews had to pry her out of the car. They successfully rescued her and she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two other passengers received minor injuries.

Police say the driver claims she was going around 20 to 30 miles per hour.

The intersection was temporarily closed but is now back open. The car was totaled and was towed from the scene.

WTOL 11 was the only crew on the scene.

