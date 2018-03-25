TPD investigating Sunday morning homicide

Toledo police are investigating a Sunday morning homicide in south Toledo.

Police say officers were dispatched to a person down around 3:30 a.m. at 836 Vinton Street.

When they arrived, they found the victim, 64-year-old Charles Powell, deceased inside the home.

Powell was shot at least one time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

