Sunday morning fire rips through roof of north Toledo home

A family is safe after a fire rips through the roof of their home in north Toledo Sunday morning.

The fire occurred on the 1800 block of Booth Avenue shortly after 6 a.m.

The TFD Battalion Chief says that two adults and three children were inside and everyone got out safe.

The American Red Cross is helping the family out.

This fire is being ruled as accidental.

WTOL 11 were the only ones at the scene.

