Fire crews respond to small north Toledo fire Sunday morning

Washington Local Fire Department responded to a small fire in north Toledo Sunday morning.

Crews say the fire started around 3:20 a.m. on Fortune Drive.

According to Chief Kay, a small shed caught on fire. There was not a lot of items inside the shed except for a lawn mower and leaf blower.

Chief Kay also says the fire does not seem to be anything suspicious but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

