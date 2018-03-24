18-year-old man, girl found unresponsive in vehicle in Napoleon

Two people were found unresponsive today on Independence Drive in Napoleon.

According to police, officers found a female juvenile and an 18-year-old man unresponsive in a vehicle.

No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Napoleon Police at 419-599-2810.

