18-year-old man, 15-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Napoleon

Two people were found dead in a vehicle in Napoleon on March 24.

The two were found in a vehicle parked at the parking lot of a local business on Independence Driver around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, the two individuals were a 15-year-old Annabelle Tipton-Patterson and 18-year-old Darren Pinson.

The Napoleon Police Department along with investigators from Ohio's BCI unit completed a search of the vehicle the same day the two were found. Police say they did not find any evidence of criminal activity.

On Monday, the Lucas County Coroner's Office completed the autopsies.

Police say the investigation will remain open until the coroner's report is released, which could take several weeks.

