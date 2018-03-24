Toledo Sled Hockey team proves you don't need skates to play the game

The Toledo Walleye sled hockey team took on the University of Toledo club hockey team on Saturday (Source: WTOL)

They were playing for a good cause at the Huntington Center on Saturday.

The Toledo Walleye sled hockey team took on the University of Toledo club hockey team.

The Walleye are just one of six sled hockey teams in Ohio as part of the adaptive sports program.

Sled hockey gives people of all abilities a chance to play the game.

“Oh, it’s huge for them. They get to play the game just like everyone else plays. Same rules, same everything else, they just play sitting down,” said Doug Roth, coach of the Walleye sled hockey team. “It’s great. They love it. It’s competitive. Everyone goes after it. Everyone’s just trying to win, so it’s been great.”

There was also a raffle and silent auction.

All proceeds benefited the Walleye Sled Hockey Team.

