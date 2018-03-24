Glass City Marathon just around the corner

This year's Glass City Marathon is on Sunday April 22 (Source: WTOL)

One of Toledo’s premiere road races is just around the corner.

The Mercy Health Glass City Marathon is taking place on Sunday April 22 and will begin and end on the campus of the University of Toledo.

The route of the marathon will take runners through west Toledo, Wildwood Metropark, Olander Park in Sylvania and along the University Parks Trail.

For those runners who prefer a slightly shorter run, there will be a half-marathon and a 5k.

You can register on the race's website.

Marathon registration is $95, half-marathon is $85, and the 5k is $35.

Registration prices will increase on Sunday April 1.

This year, the 5k will be held on Saturday, which is also family day. All other events on Sunday.

There will also be a health and wellness expo on Friday and Saturday.

