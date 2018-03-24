Toledo sees large turnout for local "March for Our Lives" anti-gun violence rally

Hundreds of thousands of students and parents are marching for gun reform in Washington D.C. and around the nation on Saturday.

Survivors from the Parkland shooting are leading the charge in the latest effort to stop gun violence and their message has made its way to the Glass City.

In downtown Toledo, protestors, young and old, gathered at Promenade Park and marched to Government Center to put pressure on lawmakers to do something to try to put a stop to gun violence in the country.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz attended the rally.

"After 20 years, after 30 years of these incidents continuing to happen, enough is enough. Grown-ups have had their chance, adults have had their chance, goodness knows politicians have had their chance, and they don't solve the problems,” said Kapszukiewicz. “These things keep happening, and keep happening and keep happening so the children of our city and our country have said, we are fed up with it,” said Kapszukiewicz.

A group of protesters also gathered on the Bowling Green State University campus on Saturday.

The rally was held in front of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union starting at 10 a.m.

Speakers at the rally included area high school students.

"Fear is the opposite of learning and caring. And a weapon is a fear tool. So we're standing for learning, we're standing for caring, and standing opposing assault weapons in schools, and in Ohio, and in the nation,” said march organizer Dennis Slotnick.

BGSU students, along with neighbors in the community took part.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.