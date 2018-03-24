In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - March 24, 2018

Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, March 24, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:
Glass City Marathon
26th Annual Great Chili Cook-off
Susan G. Komen NW Ohio 25th Anniversary Gala
So Sweet Lebanese Pastries
50th Annual PRO Home & Garden Show
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in February, the lowest rate since 2001, but remained higher than the national rate.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in February, the lowest rate since 2001, but remained higher than the national rate.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio next week to promote his plans to rebuild and repair the nation's roads and bridges.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio next week to promote his plans to rebuild and repair the nation's roads and bridges.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, March 24, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, March 24, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:More >>
For parents the safety of their children is paramount. That concern is also echoed by school district leaders.More >>
For parents the safety of their children is paramount. That concern is also echoed by school district leaders.More >>
Fires crews are on scene at the Lucas County Jail after a fire broke out around 9 p.m. Friday evening.More >>
Fires crews are on scene at the Lucas County Jail after a fire broke out around 9 p.m. Friday evening.More >>
Police say a person was shot in the 600-block of Fassett just before 11 p.m.More >>
Police say a person was shot in the 600-block of Fassett just before 11 p.m.More >>