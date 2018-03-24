In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - March - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - March 24, 2018

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, March 24, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:

Glass City Marathon 

  • Clint McCormick from Dave's Running
  • Dr. Jason Smith from Mercy Health
  • Discussing the final 30 days until the race begins
    • Timeline and logistics of the race.
  • What you need to know about training your body from a Doctor's point of view

26th Annual Great Chili Cook-off

  • Carolyn Fox with Toledo Mobile Meals
  • Barb Farkas from The Potlickers
  • Chili teams will compete in various categories at the Stranahan Great Hall from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Susan G. Komen NW Ohio 25th Anniversary Gala 

  • Desmond Strooh with Komen 
  • On April 14 a dinner will be held at the Renaissance Hotel Ballroom
    • Celebrating Komen NW Ohio's 25 years of service
    • Tickets are still available

So Sweet Lebanese Pastries 

  • Aalaa Eldieb and Chef Salah Zahafi from So Sweet Lebanese Pastries
  • Talking Macaroon Day and Easter Treats

50th Annual PRO Home & Garden Show 

  • Josh Luck from Luck Landscaping
  • Show features the area's finest home improvement experts showcasing the latest trends for inside and outside your home
  • 10 landscape areas offer the latest outdoor living ideas
  • A very large variety of Spring plants and flowers will be available for purchase
  • Happening this weekend at the Seagate Convention Centre

