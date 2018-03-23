Fire crews investigating fire at Lucas Co. Jail - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire crews investigating fire at Lucas Co. Jail

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Fires crews are on scene at the Lucas County Jail after smoke was reported around 9 p.m. Friday evening.

WTOL 11 has crews on scene and will update this story on air and online.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly