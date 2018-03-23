New Jeep Wrangler pick-ups reportedly to hit showrooms in April 2019

If you want to be among the first owners of one of the new Toledo-built Jeep Wrangler pick-ups, it looks like you have just over one more year to wait.

The very long anticipated Jeep Wrangler-based pickup is expected to hit showrooms in April of 2019.



According to 'Automotive News' many of the Fiat Chrysler dealers learned that news today.

The Wrangler-based pickup, which earlier was believed to carry the Scrambler nameplate, is scheduled to go into production late this year.

It will be built at the Toledo Assembly Complex, which is set to start re-tooling soon.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.