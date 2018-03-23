Trump to promote infrastructure plan in Ohio next week

State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in February, the lowest rate since 2001, but remained higher than the national rate.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio next week to promote his plans to rebuild and repair the nation's roads and bridges.More >>
Tuesday brings the best chance of widespread rainfall in some time.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
