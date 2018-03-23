Driver walks away unharmed after car flips over in south Toledo

A driver is walking away from a car crash uninjured after losing control of he lost control of his vehicle.

Crews said the driver was traveling northbound on Woodsdale Avenue when the car hit the curb on the opposite side of road. That's when the driver lost control of the car and hit a pole causing the car to flip.

Toledo Edison arrived on scene to replace the pole. Surrounding homes in the area didn't lose any power.

