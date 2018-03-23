Out of Bounds, Losing the Game: A coaches perspective

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.
She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.More >>
Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.
She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.More >>
The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.More >>
The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.More >>
Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.More >>
Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.More >>
When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.More >>
When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.More >>
After spending a majority of her life in the hospital, she will now be spending her time on stage competing in the Baby Miss American U.S.A. Patriot Pageant in Cincinnati on April 27.More >>
After spending a majority of her life in the hospital, she will now be spending her time on stage competing in the Baby Miss American U.S.A. Patriot Pageant in Cincinnati on April 27.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in February, the lowest rate since 2001, but remained higher than the national rate.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in February, the lowest rate since 2001, but remained higher than the national rate.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio next week to promote his plans to rebuild and repair the nation's roads and bridges.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio next week to promote his plans to rebuild and repair the nation's roads and bridges.More >>
Tuesday brings the best chance of widespread rainfall in some time.More >>
Tuesday brings the best chance of widespread rainfall in some time.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
If you want to be among the first owners of one of the new Toledo-built Jeep Wrangler pick-ups, it looks like you have just over one more year to wait.More >>
If you want to be among the first owners of one of the new Toledo-built Jeep Wrangler pick-ups, it looks like you have just over one more year to wait.More >>
A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.More >>
A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.More >>
Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.
She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.More >>
Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.
She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in February, the lowest rate since 2001, but remained higher than the national rate.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in February, the lowest rate since 2001, but remained higher than the national rate.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio next week to promote his plans to rebuild and repair the nation's roads and bridges.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio next week to promote his plans to rebuild and repair the nation's roads and bridges.More >>