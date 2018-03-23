Main Library reopens Saturday after being closed Friday

Tuesday brings the best chance of widespread rainfall in some time.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
Michigan is ramping up security for midterm elections, but experts aren't satisfied.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Just over seven years ago, Seneca County lost it's historic courthouse. But now, judges and their staff are moving into their new home in the Seneca County Joint Justice Center.More >>
A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.More >>
Regular hours and services for the Main Library will resume on March 24.More >>
The Main Library in downtown Toledo will be back open Saturday after it was closed Friday to fix a water main.More >>
A former candidate for a seat on the Wood County Court of Common Pleas was indicted on additional charges of child pornography on Friday.More >>
