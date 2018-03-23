Main Library reopens Saturday after being closed Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Main Library reopens Saturday after being closed Friday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Main Library in downtown Toledo will be back open Saturday after it was closed Friday to fix a water main.

It was closed all day Friday for both the public and staff. 

Along with regular hours and services, the library will also be under a boil advisory Saturn.

