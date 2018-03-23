NWO Ohio Food Bank receives 20,000 pounds of pork

The Northwestern Ohio Food Bank received 20,000 pounds of pork Friday.

Ohio's Pork Council and local farmers, partnered to provide protein rich meals for residents. They make a donation to the Northwestern Ohio Food Bank twice a year. Once at Thanksgiving and again around Easter.

"And it's highly enriched with protein and as all of us know are, are keys to a healthy and good diet for hungry folks here in the state," said James Caldwell, CEO of NWO Food Bank.

The 20,000 pounds of pork will be used to make 97,000 meals.

