Fremont man warns of online scammers

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.
Steve conger said he had no idea what he was getting into when he was told he would be receiving a Microsoft refund for $450. He said he received a message on his telephone saying a Microsoft company is closing and there is a refund for him.
Conger was then given a number to call. He dialed that number, and was told to go to his computer, enter a code to retrieve his cash. The scammer got instant access to Conger's computer, and asked for his bank's name.
"Next thing I know he's in my bank account," Conger said. "He put in $4,500 and he says 'oh no I made a mistake,'" Conger said.
Conger was then told to rush to Target and buy four $1,000 gift cards to help the scammer get the money back.
"He has access to my bank account I have no choice. I have to do what this guy said," Conger added. "He was transferring money from my credit line to my bank account."
That was just to make it look like Conger was not actually losing any cash. He ended up giving $8,000 gift cards from two different Target stores, one in Sandusky, the other in Toledo.
Conger said he and his wife eventually realized this was all a scam. He shut down his bank account, cancelled his credit cards, unplugged his internet connection and called the police to file a report.
Conger is now considering a lawsuit against Target. He said he just wants everyone out there to know not to take it as far as he did that day on the phone.
