Body found after morning fire in south Toledo

One person is dead after a shed caught fire Friday morning.

The fire happened just before 6 a.m. at Norfolk Southern Railroad property at Fearing and Buckingham Street in south Toledo.

TFD's Butch Rahe said the victim's body has not been identified and has been taken to the Lucas County Coroner's office.

