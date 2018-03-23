Over $2K worth of artwork missing from UT campus

The University of Toledo Police Department needs your help in finding who is responsible for two campus sculptures that have been stolen.

A sculpture of a rooster and a small child have been missing from the Centennial Mall and Lot 11 areas since March 18.

The missing artwork is valued at $2,283.

Anyone with any inform about their whereabouts is encouraged to call UTPD at 419-530-2601. Anonymous tips can be given here

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.