Toledo lawyer facing additional child porn charges

A former candidate for a seat on the Wood County Court of Common Pleas was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury on additional charges of child pornography on Friday.

Stephen Long is now facing 10 additional counts, including 8 additional child pornography charges, in addition to the 5 child pornography charges he was indicted on last year.

Long pleaded guilty to those charges.

A hearing is scheduled next month on the original 5 charges.

Long has a law office in Toledo and was a candidate for an open seat on the Wood County Court of Common Pleas in 2016.

