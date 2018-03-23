Judges host Ohio Supreme Court Justice at new Seneca County Joint Justice Center

Just over seven years ago, Seneca County lost it's historic courthouse. But now, judges and their staff are moving into their new home in the Seneca County Joint Justice Center.

With only finishing touches left for the new Seneca County Joint Justice Center, the county judges have been moving in.

Currently Fostoria-Tiffin Municipal court is up and running, while Judge Steve Shuff and his County Common Pleas were moving in Friday. But the three judges took the morning to give a tour to Justice Sharon Kennedy of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Justice Kennedy said the collaboration between the three courts is a great idea, and could become the future standard.

"The technology that they are able to implement for jury trials. With the shared services model of how they came together, city and county, being able to share those resources where people can come together to one courthouse to service the needs is an amazing concept," said Justice Kennedy.

Along with modern amenities and state of the art technology, these new courtrooms will be able to share pooled prosecutor and jury services, along with joint programs for drug and alcohol rehab.

And having three courts under one roof will both improve efficiency and save taxpayer dollars.

"For example, now instead of three buildings where we were before, with three different security systems; we have one security system. Before, the Sheriff had to transport up to three different locations; now he transports people to one location. So, there's a lot of efficiency and a lot of cost savings," said judge Shuff.

The new Seneca County Joint Justice Center will begin hosting its first jury trial on Monday.

