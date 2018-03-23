76-year-old dead after pickup hit by train in Defiance County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A 76-year-old Paulding, OH man is dead and a woman had to be flown to the hospital after the man’s pickup truck was hit by a train in Defiance County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Lewis Belcher was driving south on Hire Road just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning when he stopped and then drove around lowered crossing gates.

Mr. Belcher’s truck was then struck by a CSX train headed west.

Donna Fay Ramos, 33, of Defiance, a passenger in Mr. Belcher’s truck was flown to St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

