Target, Kroger in talks about potential merger

Northeast winds will continue overnight, turning to due north by daybreak. Lows will drop into the 20s with wind chill readings in the teens.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
Michigan is ramping up security for midterm elections, but experts aren't satisfied.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
"If you just knew how much they have given to others, this is just a small thing we're asking to give back to them,"More >>
The defense called only two witnesses, both of whom are longtime friends of Worley.More >>
Toledo, OH (WTOL) - For the first time ever, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is declaring western Lake Erie impaired. The open waters of Lake Erie’s Western Basin (from the Michigan/Ohio state line to the Marblehead Lighthouse) are being declared impaired for recreation due to harmful algae and drinking water due to occurrences of microcystin. Previously, only the shoreline area of the Western Basin and drinking water intakes had been designated as impaired. ...More >>
The report says Kroger and Target first started discussing a partnership last summer, but decided a merger is the best path forward.More >>
If you're traveling through the Toledo Express Airport today, don't miss your chance to hold a puppy!More >>
