Target, Kroger in talks about potential merger

(WTOL) - Stocks of both Target and Kroger rose sharply Friday after word the two were in talks about a possible merger.

According to a report by Fast Company magazine, the idea would be to improve retailer Target's grocery business, while giving grocery chain Kroger customers more access to merchandise.

Fast Company also reports Kroger and Target first started discussing a partnership last summer, but decided a merger is the best path forward.

