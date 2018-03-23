Marcy Kaptur makes history as longest-serving woman in House of Representatives

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur has made history as the longest-serving woman in the United States House of Representatives.

In honor of this achievement, Congresswoman Kaptur was inducted into the Lucas County "Wall of Friends" during a ceremony at 1 Government Center on Friday.

"For more than 35 years, Congresswoman Kaptur has always been a strong advocate and voice for communities throughout Lucas County in Washington. As a Toledo native, she has always advocated for policies and legislation that benefits women and minorities through her selfless leadership and service, and I'm proud to call her a friend and to recognize her for this distinct honor," said State Representative Mike Ashford.

Kaptur has served northern Ohio's ninth congressional district, which includes parts of Lucas, Ottawa, Erie, Lorain and Cuyahoga counties for more than 35 years.

She was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and is the seventeenth person to have a plaque on the Wall of Friends, which honors those who have distinguished themselves in the community.

Kaptur is currently in her seventeenth term in the House of Representatives.

