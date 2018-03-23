Shot fired into home barely misses man inside

Police are investigating shots fired into a north Toledo home Friday morning.

The incident happened on the 400 block of Spring near Elm Street around 6:30 a.m.

Police say someone began firing shots into the back of the home from the alley.

Police say at least one bullet flew into the house and hit a headboard, just missing a man inside the home.

Police say several casings were found in the alley.

Police are looking for the shooter.

