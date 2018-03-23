Pet pups at Toledo Express Airport on National Puppy Day

It's a day that will be sure to fill your timeline with pictures of all the good boys, and you probably won't be mad about it.

It's National Puppy Day!

To celebrate this wonderful day of the year, Lucas County Canine Care and Control is doing something special.

Travelers at the Toledo Express Airport will have the chance to hold a puppy before they get on their flight.

LCCCC is taking dogs and puppies up for adoption to the airport to meet passengers and commuters for their Planes and Pups event.

Tomorrow is National Puppy Day and to celebrate we have teamed up with the Toledo Express Airport and will have a few puppies to meet the passengers and commuters tomorrow morning. If you are going to be coming through the airport tomorrow as a passenger, be sure to look for us! pic.twitter.com/5Cvhd3o3Xi — LCCanineCare&Control (@LucasCountyDogs) March 22, 2018

The dogs will be at the airport from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

