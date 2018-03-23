Prescription pills seized during drug-related search warrant in Fostoria

Officials in Seneca County seized prescription pills and other drug-related items from a home in Fostoria.

Members of the Seneca County Drug Task Force, deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, officers from the Fostoria Police Department and BCI officers executed a drug-related search warrant at 616 North Union Street.

Officials say this was the home of 21-year-old Cinnamon Barchus, and the search warrant was obtained following a traffic stop involving Barchus.

Officials say they found prescription pills,criminal tools, drug paraphernalia and money during the search.

Charges of possession of RX pills, permitting drug abuse and possession of criminal tools are pending on Barchus as well as Demond Rashad Dunnaway and Gantay Anthony Reynolds, both of Detroit, for their connection to the residence.

Officals say charges are pending on the conclusion of the investigation and the lab analysis of the substances discovered inside the home.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force encourages citizens to report suspicious activity to their hotline at 1-877-466-DRUG or to their local law enforcement agencies.

