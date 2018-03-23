Prescription pills seized during drug-related search warrant in Fostoria

Northeast winds will continue overnight, turning to due north by daybreak. Lows will drop into the 20s with wind chill readings in the teens.More >>
Northeast winds will continue overnight, turning to due north by daybreak. Lows will drop into the 20s with wind chill readings in the teens.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
Michigan is ramping up security for midterm elections, but experts aren't satisfied.More >>
Michigan is ramping up security for midterm elections, but experts aren't satisfied.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The homeowner told officials she fell asleep in a chair and woke up to her house full of smoke.More >>
The homeowner told officials she fell asleep in a chair and woke up to her house full of smoke.More >>
When asked if this fire was linked to the same fires that have been happening on and around the neighborhood, the battalion chief did not comment but said it looks suspicious.More >>
When asked if this fire was linked to the same fires that have been happening on and around the neighborhood, the battalion chief did not comment but said it looks suspicious.More >>
Crews say the fire occurred just before 2:00 a.m. at the vacant house at 1957 Clinton Street.More >>
Crews say the fire occurred just before 2:00 a.m. at the vacant house at 1957 Clinton Street.More >>
This happened on East Bancroft Street near Mulberry Street, just before 2 a.m. Fire crews say they were called to a fire at the unoccupied and abandoned house.More >>
This happened on East Bancroft Street near Mulberry Street, just before 2 a.m. Fire crews say they were called to a fire at the unoccupied and abandoned house.More >>
Crews say the fire started in the back of the home causing significant smoke damage.More >>
Crews say the fire started in the back of the home causing significant smoke damage.More >>