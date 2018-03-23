Toledo named one of best cities to visit in U.S.

High fives all around the Glass City for this one!

Expedia named Toledo one of the best places to visit in the U.S. on a list of small to medium-sized cities.

Toledo ranked fourth out of 25 cities that were listed.

Venues such as Fifth Third Field, the Toledo Museum of Art and Tony Packo's helped boost Toledo to the number four spot.

Destination Toledo says it's proud to share the story of the city and its entertainment value.

Check out the full list of cities on Expedia's website.

