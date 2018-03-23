Mother, daughter evacuate home after seeing flames coming from clothes dryer

Monroe fire and police crews were on the scene of a house fire early Friday morning.

The fire occurred at a home in the 100 block of West Willow Street just after midnight.

Crews say the call came in as a kitchen fire. The homeowner told officials she fell asleep in a chair and woke up to her house full of smoke.

Crews say woman also saw flames coming from her clothes dryer.

The homeowner was able to get out of the home with her young daughter before fire crews arrived.

Officials say the woman suffered minor burns to her hands and one of her legs and was transported to St. Vincent's for treatment. Crews say her daughter appeared to be okay at the scene, but she was also taken to St. Vincent's as a precaution.

Crews say the fire was contained to a couple of rooms on the first floor and was put out quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Monroe Police Department.

