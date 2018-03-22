Money Talks News: Spring Cleaning turning clutter into cash

It's an annual ritual: Spring cleaning. If it sounds like a chore, you're probably not doing it right.

Don't think of Spring cleaning as cleaning. Instead, think of it as cleaning up. Because you know, sometimes de-cluttering your home could mean money in the bank.

Pick targets by deciding what's fair game. For example, consider getting rid of anything you haven't touched or worn in a year. Don't forget the garage, attic and storage rooms.

Take a look at the labels you own. A local consignment shop might turn your designer duds or expensive knick knacks into cash, so set those aside.

Take your old electronics and see what they're worth on eBay, Amazon, Craigslist or specialty sites like Nextworth or Gazelle.

And what's left over can sold at a yard sale. Make sure you ask your neighbors to join in. You'll have a bigger, better sale, and you'll have help.

If there is even more stuff left over, donate. Get a receipt, and deduct the value from your taxes next year.

Those are simple ways in how you can turn clutter into cash.

Once you've done that, take the money you made and do something productive with it, like paying down debt or increasing your emergency savings.

So the next time you go and buy something you may not want or need, remember these tips.

For more info, and a list of sites that will buy your stuff go to the Money Talks News website and do a search for Spring cleaning.

© 2018 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved