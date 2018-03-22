Patrick Henry Schools remember Wensink brothers

It was a somber day at Patrick Henry Schools in Henry County on Thursday.

Faculty, Staff and students were mourning the deaths of two students. Brothers, Xavier and Aiden Wensink died in a car crash Wednesday in Wood county.Their car ending up in a water-filled ditch near Weston.

Patrick Henry Superintendent Tom Taylor said the school had ministers and counselors on hand Thursday. A comfort dog from Lutheran Services was also on the school campus.

Taylor said both boys were very active in athletics and both were good students.

He also added that their family has strong ties to the Patrick Henry Community.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.