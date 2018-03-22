BBB Warns of Vacation Scams

It's that time of year when we start flocking to warmer climates for spring break vacations and thinking ahead to our summer plans. But there are scammers out there looking to trick you with travel offers, so you have to be careful.

If a travel offer sounds too good to be true, that could be a red flag that it probably is.

"$99 dollars for six nights in a resort including all meals? I mean how could these things happen? The answer is they can't happen it's a scam," said Richard Eppstein, President of the Better Business Bureau in Toledo.

The Better Business Bureau in Toledo often receives fake travel offers from scammers through fax. They look very believable: all inclusive vacations, too fairly priced and yet no hotel name is mentioned.

So how do you know if you're being scammed?

"The first place, the price is too good to be true and the second place, it doesn't tell you where they are. Where are they calling you from," Eppstein said.

That's why it is important to make sure the website you are using is reputable.

"You look for the 'https' so it's a secure website that's very important and that will give you at least a little bit more security," said Patty Hicks Manager of Travel Operations with AAA Northwest Ohio.

You can also look up reviews online or ask for recommendations from friends and family.

"A lot of these guys will put on their flyers that they're working with Expedia or Travelocity or Orbitz these established services. Don't believe the flyer.," Eppstein said.

In some cases once you've been cheated, there's nothing you can do.

"If you western union the money, you'll never see it again," said Eppstein.

