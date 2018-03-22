Toledo Lucas Co. Port Authority places renewal levy on November ballot

The Toledo Lucas County Port Authority is asking you to help fund their operations once again.

The board voted to place a 4/10 of a mill renewal levy on the November ballot.

"Jobs, jobs, jobs. Even out at the airport. We are developing an industrial park out there," said Bill Carroll, with Toledo Lucas County Port Authority. "We also have Tron air that has taken over one of our buildings and has brought in 300 jobs, brand new jobs to the community. "

This funding has been in place for more than 60 years. It helps pay for all general purposes of the port authority, which includes operation of Toledo Express and Toledo Executive airports.

