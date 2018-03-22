Woman gets 10 years in prison for stealing money from Toledo law firm

A woman who stole more than a $1,000,000 a Toledo law firm is going to prison for 10 years.

Leslie Rombkowski stole the money from the Charles Boyk law firm. She was the Office Manager after working in the firm as a paralegal.

She was also ordered to pay back her former employer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.