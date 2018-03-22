18-year-old pleads not guilty to shooting, killing man

An 18-year-old pleaded not guilty Thursday to shooting and killing a man earlier this month.

Toledo police say Eliakim Yates shot William Axel in the neck with a shotgun.

Axel later died from his injuries.

Yates had been in the hospital since the shooting after another teenager shot him in the arm.

Yates is being held at the Lucas County jail on a $1 million bond.

