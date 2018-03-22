Jury deliberation in The People vs. James Worley expected to begin Monday

The jury seated in the trial of The People vs. James Worley have nearly all the information they need to determine Worley's fate.

Court is in recess until Friday, when the defense will begin calling witnesses.

The defense is not expected to need more than a day to present their case.

That means on Monday, the jurors will hear the state and defense's final arguments and then deliberation will begin.

This will not be an easy task.

So far, the jury has seen close to 400 pieces of evidence and heard from dozens of witnesses. They will need to use all of that information to come up with a verdict on 17 individual charges ranging from aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

It is unknown how long the jury will take to determine Worley's fate, but they will not return to their homes and families while they do so.

The jury will be put up in a hotel at night, and during the day they will be deliberating at the courthouse.

If the jury reaches a verdict Monday afternoon, it will not be necessary for them to check into the hotel.

Stay with WTOL as we continue to follow this case from the first witness to the verdict.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.