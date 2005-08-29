Hurricane Resources

Here's a list of links and phone numbers for Hurricane Katrina resources:
FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL AGENCIES:
RELIEF AGENCIES
PHONE NUMBERS FROM FEMA:
- American Red Cross: 1-800-HELP NOW (435-7669) English, 1-800-257-7575 Spanish
- America’s Second Harvest: 1-800-344-8070
- Adventist Community Services: 1-800-381-7171
- Catholic Charities, USA: 703 549-1390
- Christian Disaster Response: 941-956-5183 or 941-551-9554
- Christian Reformed World Relief Committee: 1-800-848-5818
- Church World Service: 1-800-297-1516
- Convoy of Hope: 417-823-8998
- Lutheran Disaster Response: 800-638-3522
- Mennonite Disaster Service: 717-859-2210
- Nazarene Disaster Response: 888-256-5886
- Operation Blessing: 1-800-436-6348
- Presbyterian Disaster Assistance: 800-872-3283
- Salvation Army: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769)
- Southern Baptist Convention -- Disaster Relief: 1-800-462-8657, ext. 6440
- United Methodist Committee on Relief: 1-800-554-8583
Got a link? Want to suggest something? E-mail here.
Posted by AEB