Hurricane Resources - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hurricane Resources

Here's a list of links and phone numbers for Hurricane Katrina resources:

FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL AGENCIES:

RELIEF AGENCIES

PHONE NUMBERS FROM FEMA:

  • American Red Cross: 1-800-HELP NOW (435-7669) English, 1-800-257-7575 Spanish  
  • America’s Second Harvest: 1-800-344-8070
  • Adventist Community Services: 1-800-381-7171
  • Catholic Charities, USA: 703 549-1390
  • Christian Disaster Response: 941-956-5183 or 941-551-9554
  • Christian Reformed World Relief Committee: 1-800-848-5818
  • Church World Service: 1-800-297-1516
  • Convoy of Hope: 417-823-8998
  • Lutheran Disaster Response: 800-638-3522
  • Mennonite Disaster Service: 717-859-2210
  • Nazarene Disaster Response: 888-256-5886
  • Operation Blessing: 1-800-436-6348
  • Presbyterian Disaster Assistance: 800-872-3283
  • Salvation Army: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769)
  • Southern Baptist Convention -- Disaster Relief: 1-800-462-8657, ext. 6440
  • United Methodist Committee on Relief: 1-800-554-8583

