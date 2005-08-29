Hurricane Resources

Here's a list of links and phone numbers for Hurricane Katrina resources:

FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL AGENCIES:

City of New Orleans: http://www.cityofno.com/portal.aspx

Contractors who want to work with FEMA: 202-646-4006

Dept. of Health and Human Services -- medical providers can register to become temporary non-paid federal employees: https://volunteer.ccrf.hhs.gov

Dept. of Housing and Urban Development -- call to donate housing to evacuees: 1-866-641-8102

Federal Emergency Management Agency: www.fema.gov

Hydrologic Information Center (river flooding): http://www.nws.noaa.gov/oh/hic/index.html

Louisiana Governor's Office: http://www.gov.state.la.us/

Louisiana Homeland Security: http://www.ohsep.louisiana.gov/

Mississippi Emergency Management: http://www.msema.org./index.htm

Mississippi Governor's Office: http://www.governorbarbour.com/

NASA Satellite Photos of the Hurricane: www.nasa.gov/hurricane

National Hurricane Center: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

National Weather Service: http://iwin.nws.noaa.gov/iwin/graphicsversion/bigmain.html

People who want to donate housing, vehicles, or construction equipment: 1-800-440-6728

RELIEF AGENCIES

PHONE NUMBERS FROM FEMA:

American Red Cross: 1-800-HELP NOW (435-7669) English, 1-800-257-7575 Spanish

American Red Cross: 1-800-HELP NOW (435-7669) English, 1-800-257-7575 Spanish

America's Second Harvest: 1-800-344-8070

Adventist Community Services: 1-800-381-7171

Catholic Charities, USA: 703 549-1390

Christian Disaster Response: 941-956-5183 or 941-551-9554

Christian Reformed World Relief Committee: 1-800-848-5818

Church World Service: 1-800-297-1516

Convoy of Hope: 417-823-8998

Lutheran Disaster Response: 800-638-3522

Mennonite Disaster Service: 717-859-2210

Nazarene Disaster Response: 888-256-5886

Operation Blessing: 1-800-436-6348

Presbyterian Disaster Assistance: 800-872-3283

Salvation Army: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769)

Southern Baptist Convention -- Disaster Relief: 1-800-462-8657, ext. 6440

