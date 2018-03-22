Long Awaited Spring Feel is Just Days Away!

Calendars are showing that Spring has arrived, and now the weather is finally beginning to cooperate!







This weekend will be mild and just below average. Bright sunshine will last through the weekend, with a cool lake breeze holding temperatures back on Saturday. Average highs this time of year should be at 50 degrees.











Spring-like temperatures will hold off until early next week as a warm front pushes in for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.







Temperatures will go jumping toward 60 with scattered rain expected as well.







For the latest on your weekend and event forecasts:







