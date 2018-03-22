Healthy Heart Recipe: Banana Split Berry Yogurt Parfait

Banana Split Berry Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients

4 Servings

Ingredients:?

2 6 - oz packaged, fat-free pineapple yogurt?

1 cup sliced strawberries

OR

?

1 cup mixed berries?

1 large banana (about 1 cup sliced)

1/4 cup low-fat granola (4 Tbsp)?

1 Tbsp cocoa (unsweetened)?

1 Tbsp confectioner's sugar

2 tsp hot water



Keep it Healthy: Yogurt can be a delicious, healthier substitute for ice cream or whipped cream in any recipe.

Tip: Instead of fresh berries you can substitute 1 cup frozen mixed berries, thawed.

Substitute any flavor of nonfat yogurt you enjoy.

Directions

Tip: ? Click on step to mark as complete.



1 To assemble parfaits, in small dish, layer about 1/3 cup yogurt, 1/4 cup sliced strawberries, 1/4 cup sliced bananas and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon granola.

2 In small cup, stir together cocoa, confectioners’ sugar and hot water until smooth. Drizzle 1 teaspoon over each parfait.

