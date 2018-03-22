Healthy Heart Recipe: Banana Split Berry Yogurt Parfait - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Healthy Heart Recipe: Banana Split Berry Yogurt Parfait

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
 Banana Split Berry Yogurt Parfait
Ingredients
4 Servings 

Ingredients:? 
2 6 - oz packaged, fat-free pineapple yogurt? 
1 cup sliced strawberries

OR

1 cup mixed berries? 
1 large banana (about 1 cup sliced) 
1/4 cup low-fat granola (4 Tbsp)? 
1 Tbsp cocoa (unsweetened)? 
1 Tbsp confectioner's sugar 
2 tsp hot water


Keep it Healthy:  Yogurt can be a delicious, healthier substitute for ice cream or whipped cream in any recipe.

Tip:  Instead of fresh berries you can substitute 1 cup frozen mixed berries, thawed. 

Substitute any flavor of nonfat yogurt you enjoy.

Directions

1  To assemble parfaits, in small dish, layer about 1/3 cup yogurt, 1/4 cup sliced strawberries, 1/4 cup sliced bananas and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon granola.
2  In small cup, stir together cocoa, confectioners’ sugar and hot water until smooth. Drizzle 1 teaspoon over each parfait.
 

