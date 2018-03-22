Heart Healthy Recipes: Grilled Chicken Flatbread with Avocado Yo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Heart Healthy Recipes: Grilled Chicken Flatbread with Avocado Yogurt & Chopped Salad

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Ingredients
4 Servings 

1 ripe, fresh avocado (halved, seeded, peeled, cubed)? 
1 1/2 cups peeled, seeded, diced cucumber? 
1/4 cup diced sweet onion
1/4 teaspoon salt? 
2 Tbsp. plain 2% Greek yogurt? 
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (divided)? 
1/4 teaspoon black pepper? 
1 cup grape tomatoes (halved)? 
2 tablespoons chopped, fresh dill? 
2 grilled chicken cutlets, sliced (about 2 oz. each)? 
4 whole wheat pitas or flatbreads


Tip:  Large avocados are recommended for this recipe. A large avocado averages about 8 ounces. If using smaller or larger size avocados adjust the quantity accordingly.


Directions

1  In a medium bowl combine cucumber, onion and salt. Let stand 20 minutes.

2  In a blender, combine half of the avocado, yogurt, 2 tablespoons of water, half of the lemon juice, pepper; puree until smooth.

3  Drain cucumber mixture; add tomatoes, dill, remaining lemon juice and remaining cubed avocado; stir to combine.

4  Spread pitas with avocado puree. Top with chicken and cucumber mixture.
 

