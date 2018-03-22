Heart Healthy Recipes: Grilled Chicken Flatbread with Avocado Yogurt & Chopped Salad



Ingredients

4 Servings

1 ripe, fresh avocado (halved, seeded, peeled, cubed)?

1 1/2 cups peeled, seeded, diced cucumber?

1/4 cup diced sweet onion

1/4 teaspoon salt?

2 Tbsp. plain 2% Greek yogurt?

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (divided)?

1/4 teaspoon black pepper?

1 cup grape tomatoes (halved)?

2 tablespoons chopped, fresh dill?

2 grilled chicken cutlets, sliced (about 2 oz. each)?

4 whole wheat pitas or flatbreads



Tip: Large avocados are recommended for this recipe. A large avocado averages about 8 ounces. If using smaller or larger size avocados adjust the quantity accordingly.



Directions

1 In a medium bowl combine cucumber, onion and salt. Let stand 20 minutes.

2 In a blender, combine half of the avocado, yogurt, 2 tablespoons of water, half of the lemon juice, pepper; puree until smooth.

3 Drain cucumber mixture; add tomatoes, dill, remaining lemon juice and remaining cubed avocado; stir to combine.

4 Spread pitas with avocado puree. Top with chicken and cucumber mixture.

