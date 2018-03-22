It's a wrap! 2018 Day of Miracles recap

The 2018 Day of Miracles is in the books, and we have great news.

As of Wednesday night, this annual partnership between WTOL and Mercy Children's Hospital raised about $66,800.

This amount well exceeded our goal of raising $55,000, and it's all thanks to you and your generous donations!

Mercy Children's Hospital is a Children's Miracle Network hospital. There are 170 member hospitals across the country, and Children's Miracle Network helps raise funds for all of them.

The mission of these hospitals is to help families who rely on them for special care for their children.

Your donations go towards helping the 10 million kids the hospitals see every year by funding critical treatments and healthcare services, charitable care and live-saving pediatric medical equipment.

Mercy Children's Hospital supports local patients across 30 counties in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

