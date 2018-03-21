Police stop drug bust consisting of enough fentanyl to kill Toledoans several times

Three Houston residents are behinds bars after allegedly attempting to ship drugs to Texas from Lucas County.

"The fentanyl seized last night is enough to kill everyone in Toledo several times over," said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Justin Herdman. "This is a great example of law enforcement working together to make our community safer."

Anthony Robinson, 32, Barbera Wilson, 30 and Darrius Lewis, 29 are each being charged with intent to distribute controlled substances.

A package containing approximately one kilogram of fentanyl that was shipped from a Lucas County post office en route to Texas was intercepted by Toledo Bulk Cash Smuggling Task Force.

Investigators also seized an additional half kilogram of fentanyl and $8,500 in cash after serving a search warrant at a Lucas County hotel where the suspects were staying.

There is no word on when the suspects will be back in court.

