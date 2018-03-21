Ohio Senators announce $300 million funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Both U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman announced a full funding of $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI).

GLRI is apart of the government funding measure that Congress is expected to pass this week and will ensure GLRI is full funded through the end of the fiscal year.

Last year, President Donald Trump proposed to eliminate the GLRI.

"Efforts to slash funding for GLRI were met again with fierce opposition from all the Ohioans who rely on Lake Erie for a job, a source of water or a place to be outside with their families,” said Brown. “I’m glad to continue working with Senator Portman to ensure GLRI has its full strength as communities continue their important work to keep Lake Erie clean.”

“The Great Lakes are an invaluable resource to Ohio, and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative has been a successful public-private partnership that helps protect both our environment and our economy,” said Portman. “I am pleased that the final bipartisan funding agreement fully funds this critical program, and I will continue to work Senator Brown to protect and preserve Lake Erie and all the Great Lakes.”

GLRI is a program that has targeted the most significant problems in the region and jumpstarted restoration efforts to protect, maintain, and restore the chemical, biological, and physical integrity of the Great Lakes.

