Franklin Park Mall makes wishful donation to Lucas County Children Services

The Franklin Park Mall emptied out all their fountains Wednesday for a good cause.

Once a year the mall does this to collect and donate all of the change that has been thrown into the fountains by shoppers.

This year, Lucas County Children Services will receive the chunk of change.

Kevin Milliken from Lucas County Children Services said the change will make a big difference for many children.

"Picture the loop here: Little kids go past the fountain, beg their parents for change, make a wish and throw it into the fountain. And here we are on the other side of this, its going to make a lot of wishes come true for the most vulnerable kids in our community," explained Milliken.

There was a total of 13 buckets of change collected from the fountains.

