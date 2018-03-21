Money Talks News: Garage and yard sales: How the pros do it

Garage sales are a bargain hunter's dream and a great way to cash in on unwanted stuff.

Garage sales, yard sales, tag sales, no matter the name, the object is the same: Get as much money as you can for your stuff.

Want to make more? Here is one surprising idea: Instead of Saturday morning, start on Friday.

"From eight till 10 in the morning that's when everybody wants to get in there and see what's there," Lynda Hammond of garagesalegal.com said.

Then, have the sale again on Saturday to get rid of even more stuff.

Here are some more tips to tag for a killer yard sale:

Number one: Gather stuff early, and year-round. Toss anything you have not used in six months in a box and you will conquer clutter while creating your sale inventory.

Number two: Simplify pricing. Set up groups of things with one price, like a table of shirts for $1 each.

Number three: Make it easy. Have plenty of small bills on you so you can make change. Keep things off the ground, group like items together and hang the clothes.

And one big tip: Check all clothes pockets, bags and boxes for stuff you may have forgotten to take out.

Number four: Advertise online and make signs for your neighborhood. Use bright colors, few words and have someone check on them throughout the day.

Finally, when you are done, pack up the stuff you did not sell and donate it.

Of course you want to do whatever you can to make your yard, tag or garage sale the best one ever. But once you get that money, here is the most important thing: Don't blow it! Use it to pay down debt or to beef up savings.

